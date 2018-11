CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officials with Chesapeake Public Schools said Thursday the district’s computer system has been hacked.

The school district said a virus entered their network through phishing emails sent to employees.

CPS said only a couple of divisions have been impacted and it’s not a system-wide outage.

Right now, the IT department is working to contain and get rid of the virus.

This is a developing story.

