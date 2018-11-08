× Car wash thieves strike Hampton business again

HAMPTON, VA – Surveillance cameras at Green Clean Car Wash in Hampton record thieves breaking into cash machines at the self serve business Monday morning. Owner, Shawn Everett says this isn’t the first time these thieves have hit his business.

“It’s frustrating, I cant believe it’s happening again.”

Everett says in the last few months, thieves have broken into the cash machines three times. He believes it’s the same people returning. Stealing not only the money inside, but damaging the machines. Everett was unable to say how much money was taken during this last burglary but says the damage left behind is substantial and on-going.

“The amount taken pales in comparison to the damage that was done, explains Everett. “It’s loss of business too we will be down for a couple of days trying to piece things back together.”

Surveillance cameras are strategically hung around the car wash, along with signs warning customers that they are being recorded. It’s not enough to deter the thieves.

“They don’t seem to be discouraged or frightened by the presence of cameras at all,” says Everett. “It’s just discouraging, frustration, anger you just want it to stop so you can get back to doing your business.”

Feeling stuck, Everett is hoping someone will recognize the people in the surveillance video or the van the men are in. The van is a silver mini van with an attachment on the back. Everett has reported the crime to police but is offering a reward of $500 for any information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the men in the video, call the Crime Line ta 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.