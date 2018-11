NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was injured after a shooting in the 900 block of Lucas Creek Road Thursday night.

The call came in at 10:13 p.m.

Officers and medics arrived to find the 57-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Medics treated the victim at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

