Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, but much cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine today but a big cool down ahead… We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs near 70, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday as a stationary front lingers to our south. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly in NC. Highs will drop to near 60 on Thursday, just below normal. Winds will pick up tomorrow, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Our next cold front will move in on Friday, giving us another chance for rain and building in a cool down for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Clouds will clear out Saturday morning but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Expect sunshine and low 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 7th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

1985 Flooding: River Crest 30.76′ at Richmond City Locks

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

