Virginia Beach woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after injecting man with heroin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Wednesday that a Virginia Beach woman would serve 10 years behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, four counts of possession of a schedule I/II drug and violating conditions of release.

Eight years and 12 months were suspended, leaving 10 years to serve.

According to court documents, Sarah Mary Krmpotich was in her home on Red Horse Lane in Virginia Beach when the victim, Robert Demnicki, came over to use cocaine and ultimately decided to try heroin. He was intoxicated when he arrived.

Demnicki picked up a needle filled with heroin but was unable to inject it into his arm. Krmpotich inserted the needle into his arm for him, but told him not to use the full amount because it was incredibly strong. The victim then pushed the entire amount into his arm.

After injecting the heroin, Demnicki fell unconscious and his eyes rolled back in his head. Krmpotich, who had been through nursing school, did not call for rescue. Other people in the house put the victim into the passenger seat of his car, and then drove the car to a nearby apartment complex and left it there with the victim inside.

One month later on January 12, 2017, Virginia Beach Police found the car with his decomposed body inside.

Krmpotich was found to be in possession of either heroin or cocaine in three separate instances in 2017, in January, February and June. In June while on bond for the Possession of Schedule I/II Drug charge stemming from February, she overdosed. Using drugs while on bond violated the conditions of her bond, which resulted in the charge of violating conditions of release.

According to the court, Krmpotich has prior convictions for burglary, forgery of a public record, three counts of credit card theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, two misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud and a number of traffic offenses.