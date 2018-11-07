Virginia Beach man arrested for assault after climbing through window

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested one man on charges of abduction, burglary, assault and damaging a phone line to prevent law enforcement after a Tuesday morning incident.

According to the department, Newport News Police were dispatched to the 12700 block of Tahiska Lane at approximately 12:10 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, police met with a 33-year-old Newport News woman and 29-year-old Virginia Beach man Mario Swift.

The woman told police that she heard a knock on the front door and window. After she heard the knocks, the window was broken and Swift climbed through.

Once he was inside the residence, the woman said, he began punching her in the face. She ran to the kitchen to grab a weapon, but Swift took it out of her hand and dragged her to the hallway. She ran outside to attempt to call 911, and Swift took the phone from her and dragged her back inside the residence.

Swift was detained after police spoke with the woman.