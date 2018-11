NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is looking for two men caught on camera attempting to break into the Jr. Market on Ocean View Avenue.

The incident occurred October 30 around 2 a.m. Surveillance video shows the men walking up to the store and throwing a brick at the front door. Once the security alarm sounded, the men took off running.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.