Suffolk, Chesapeake to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony after road construction finishes

SUFFOLK & CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Suffolk and Chesapeake will hold a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Nansemond Parkway-Portsmouth Boulevard construction and roadway improvements.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Union Baptist Missionary Church, located on Nansemond Parkway, at 10 a.m. Thursday. Guest speakers will include Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson and Chesapeake Mayor Rick W. West.

As part of the ceremony, the roadway will be briefly closed for the official ribbon cutting.