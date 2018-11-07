Full Midterm Election results for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

‘Skins scoop: Redskins remain in first place, plummet in NFL power rankings

Posted 12:07 am, November 7, 2018, by

Tevin Coleman of the Atlanta Falcons runs into the end zone vs. the Redskins. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Sunday’s defeat vs. Atlanta was costly for the Redskins.

Sure, Washington (5-and-3) remains alone atop the NFC East division. But the 38-14 loss, the team’s worst at home since 2014, snapped a three-game win streak. In the defeat, the Redskins lose offensive starters Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao and Paul Richardson, Jr. to season-ending injuries. Additionally, the loss sends the ‘Skins in a free fall in the latest NFL power rankings from CBSSports.com.

No team made a bigger move, up or down, than the Redskins – who dropped from seventh to 15th in this week’s rankings.

Washington travels to Tampa Bay Sunday.

RK
TEAMS
CHG
RCRD
1

Saints

 They earned this spot by beating three good teams in successive weeks, including the Rams last week. They are the team to beat in the NFC right now. 1 7-1-0
2

Patriots

 Ho-hum, it’s November and the Patriots are getting better. Haven’t we seen this script before? 1 7-2-0
3

Rams

 The defense has suddenly become a major issue. It’s time to they tighten up on that side of the ball. 2 8-1-0
4

Chiefs

 They have to keep winning with the Chargers playing so well. The improved defense will decide how far they go. 8-1-0
5

Chargers

 They are on a roll right now and have a real chance to push the Chiefs in the division. Philip Rivers continues to play well. 6-2-0
6

Steelers

 After the slow start, they are playing well. The division is theirs to lose, but they have a tough one this week with Carolina on Thursday. 5-2-1
7

Panthers

 They have ripped off three consecutive victories to turn their season around. Are they ready to push the Saints in the division? 1 6-2-0
8

Vikings

 The defense is starting to play like expected. The 10 sacks against the Lions were impressive. 1 5-3-1
9

Texans

 Six straight victories have put them atop the AFC South looking like a playoff team. They are playing well now. 4 6-3-0
10

Bears

 They are atop the NFC North at the halfway point. Big props to coach Matt Nagy. 5 5-3-0
11

Bengals

 The injury to A.J. Green could impact their season in a big way. They have a big game this week with the Saints. 1 5-3-0
12

Eagles

 They come off their bye with a big division game with the Cowboys. They have the look of a team ready to make a big second-half push. 4 4-4-0
13

Packers

 They are in a hole in the division race, trailing two teams. If they are to be a playoff team, they have to beat Miami this week. 2 3-4-1
14

Falcons

 At 4-4, they are playing great on offense. Matt Ryan has been sensational. They have a chance to be a playoff team. 3 4-4-0
15

Redskins

 The offensive line injuries might doom this team. They just aren’t good enough up front anymore. 8 5-3-0