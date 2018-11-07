‘Skins scoop: Redskins remain in first place, plummet in NFL power rankings

1 Saints They earned this spot by beating three good teams in successive weeks, including the Rams last week. They are the team to beat in the NFC right now. 1 7-1-0

2 Patriots Ho-hum, it’s November and the Patriots are getting better. Haven’t we seen this script before? 1 7-2-0

3 Rams The defense has suddenly become a major issue. It’s time to they tighten up on that side of the ball. 2 8-1-0

4 Chiefs They have to keep winning with the Chargers playing so well. The improved defense will decide how far they go. — 8-1-0

5 Chargers They are on a roll right now and have a real chance to push the Chiefs in the division. Philip Rivers continues to play well. — 6-2-0

6 Steelers After the slow start, they are playing well. The division is theirs to lose, but they have a tough one this week with Carolina on Thursday. — 5-2-1

7 Panthers They have ripped off three consecutive victories to turn their season around. Are they ready to push the Saints in the division? 1 6-2-0

8 Vikings The defense is starting to play like expected. The 10 sacks against the Lions were impressive. 1 5-3-1

9 Texans Six straight victories have put them atop the AFC South looking like a playoff team. They are playing well now. 4 6-3-0

10 Bears They are atop the NFC North at the halfway point. Big props to coach Matt Nagy. 5 5-3-0

11 Bengals The injury to A.J. Green could impact their season in a big way. They have a big game this week with the Saints. 1 5-3-0

12 Eagles They come off their bye with a big division game with the Cowboys. They have the look of a team ready to make a big second-half push. 4 4-4-0

13 Packers They are in a hole in the division race, trailing two teams. If they are to be a playoff team, they have to beat Miami this week. 2 3-4-1

14 Falcons At 4-4, they are playing great on offense. Matt Ryan has been sensational. They have a chance to be a playoff team. 3 4-4-0