‘Skins scoop: Redskins remain in first place, plummet in NFL power rankings

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Sunday’s defeat vs. Atlanta was costly for the Redskins.
Sure, Washington (5-and-3) remains alone atop the NFC East division. But the 38-14 loss, the team’s worst at home since 2014, snapped a three-game win streak. In the defeat, the Redskins lose offensive starters Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao and Paul Richardson, Jr. to season-ending injuries. Additionally, the loss sends the ‘Skins in a free fall in the latest NFL power rankings from CBSSports.com.
No team made a bigger move, up or down, than the Redskins – who dropped from seventh to 15th in this week’s rankings.
Washington travels to Tampa Bay Sunday.
|
RK
|
TEAMS
|
CHG
|
RCRD
|1
|
|They earned this spot by beating three good teams in successive weeks, including the Rams last week. They are the team to beat in the NFC right now.
|1
|7-1-0
|2
|
|Ho-hum, it’s November and the Patriots are getting better. Haven’t we seen this script before?
|1
|7-2-0
|3
|
|The defense has suddenly become a major issue. It’s time to they tighten up on that side of the ball.
|2
|8-1-0
|4
|
|They have to keep winning with the Chargers playing so well. The improved defense will decide how far they go.
|—
|8-1-0
|5
|
|They are on a roll right now and have a real chance to push the Chiefs in the division. Philip Rivers continues to play well.
|—
|6-2-0
|6
|
|After the slow start, they are playing well. The division is theirs to lose, but they have a tough one this week with Carolina on Thursday.
|—
|5-2-1
|7
|
|They have ripped off three consecutive victories to turn their season around. Are they ready to push the Saints in the division?
|1
|6-2-0
|8
|
|The defense is starting to play like expected. The 10 sacks against the Lions were impressive.
|1
|5-3-1
|9
|
|Six straight victories have put them atop the AFC South looking like a playoff team. They are playing well now.
|4
|6-3-0
|10
|
|They are atop the NFC North at the halfway point. Big props to coach Matt Nagy.
|5
|5-3-0
|11
|
|The injury to A.J. Green could impact their season in a big way. They have a big game this week with the Saints.
|1
|5-3-0
|12
|
|They come off their bye with a big division game with the Cowboys. They have the look of a team ready to make a big second-half push.
|4
|4-4-0
|13
|
|They are in a hole in the division race, trailing two teams. If they are to be a playoff team, they have to beat Miami this week.
|2
|3-4-1
|14
|
|At 4-4, they are playing great on offense. Matt Ryan has been sensational. They have a chance to be a playoff team.
|3
|4-4-0
|15
|
|The offensive line injuries might doom this team. They just aren’t good enough up front anymore.
|8
|5-3-0