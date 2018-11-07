Sentences handed down for two members of Hampton Roads Oxycodone ring

NORFOLK, Va. – Two members of a large oxycodone ring in Hampton Roads, dismantled in June, learned their sentences Tuesday for their involvement.

Tynasia Smith will serve no jail time due to time already served. She will be on three years of supervised probation, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Quentia Fields will serve three years and 10 months in jail. She will also be on three years of supervised probation upon her release, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Court documents said from February to September 2017, Fields and Deonte Farrow led a conspiracy to get Oxycodone pills from various pharmacies in the Hampton Roads area to sell on the streets for a profit.

Farrow and Fields manufactured and drafted prescriptions for Oxycodone pills from their home computers and printers, using the name and DEA registration numbers of real physicians, without the physician’s knowledge.

Farrow and Fields then worked with Harvey Williams, Lucion Liles and Quanisha Platt to recruit people to serve as runners, such as Tynasia Smith, Travis Smith, Juan Ramirez, and Tykeiah Benn.

According to court documents, the ring attempted to sell 9,000 oxycodone pills in Hampton Roads.