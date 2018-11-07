Popular Virginia Beach homemade haunted house celebrates Halloween for the last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This Halloween was the last night for a popular haunted house in one local family's yard.

The homemade attraction has been a Halloween tradition for a home off Winterberry Lane in the Landstown area of Virginia Beach for the last ten years.

News 3 stopped by to check out the scares and to find out why the haunted house is closing.

"Its my last year cause I'm trying to get a house. This is my family's house and I want to buy my own home. So I told everyone this is a hiatus and once I get my own place we will be back up and running. I tell them [guests] to expect more because it's going to go through my house next time," Gerard Fantano II said.

The family said more than 300 people came out for Halloween night this year.