People Taking Action: Local grandmother helps seniors have fun and stay active!

NORFOLK, Va. - Good food, games and laughter happens weekly just for seniors at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library in the Broad Creek section of Norfolk.

Janice House is the 64-year-old grandmother behind all of it: the card games, the home-cooked meals and bingo. All this free fun is part of a group called Seniors Aging Gracefully, which Janice started for folks 55 and up.

People like 58-year-old Bernice Rollins love it.

"Oh, so much fun! Nothing but fun, fun, fun and fellowship - and the food is great, also!" Bernice exclaimed in a glowing review.

Seventy-eight-year-old Isaiah Hill agrees.

"And therefore, you won't be sitting at home, sitting in the rocking chair lonely all day; got something to do," Isaiah told us.

Due to the popularity of this program, they have outgrown the library and soon will be moving to the Lambert's Point Community Center, where they will be adding yoga, Zumba and computer training for the seniors.

For those reasons, News 3 presented Janice with a People Taking Action award. She explains whey she does it.

"Number one, because the love of Christ; and number two, because there's a need - because the seniors are a forgotten generation," Janice told us, "and I want them to know that somebody does care about them, and if I can change just one life, then God says, 'Well done!'"

We also presented Janice with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. She was very grateful and says she plans to use it on her program for the seniors she feels so passionately about helping.

Janice also has been active with the Girl Scouts and other non-profit organizations.

