Pajama Jam: how you can take action to help collect pajamas for children in need
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One Christmas, Olivia Tucker and her little brother responded somewhat negatively to getting warm, fuzzy pajamas for Christmas. To teach them a lesson, their Mom Erica decided they would start collecting pajamas for children in need.
That was 10 years ago and now, they are hoping to hit their goal of collecting a total of 10,000 pajamas since they started the program. So far, they have collected more than 8,000 pajamas. This year, Erica said they are focusing on helping homeless children and will be partnering with Virginia Beach Public Schools and other local organizations.
Pajamas donations will be accepted until Dec. 8 at various locations throughout Hampton Roads (listed below).
Olivia said over the years, she’s come to be more volunteer-oriented and loves collecting, sorting and giving out the pajamas.
“For a lot of people you don’t consider pajamas as a big thing they’re just clothes you sleep in. But for kids who don’t get warm fuzzy pajamas, it’s really cool to see them happy when you give them pajamas,” said Olivia.
Drop-off locations include:
- Long & Foster Real Estate (3781 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach)
- Davidson Orthodontics (401 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach)
- iNLeT Fitness (2101 W. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach & 2336 Elson Green Ave., Virginia Beach)
- Merengue Hair Salon (3912 Bonney Rd, Ste 102, Virginia Beach)
- Studio Bamboo (2861 Lynnhaven Drive, Virginia Beach & 1100 Volvo Pkwy, Chesapeake)
- Whole Foods (1800 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach)
- MOCA (2200 Parks Ave., Virginia Beach)
- Brain Balance (55286 Fairfield Shopping Center, Virginia Beach)
- Music in Motion Dance Studio (629 Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach)
- Coastal Chiropractic (1812 Baltic Ave., Virginia Beach & 119 W. 21st Street, Norfolk)
- Running ETC (1707 Colley Avenue, Norfolk & 1940 Laskin Road #302, Virginia Beach)
- Wareing’s Gym (700 19th Street, Virginia Beach)