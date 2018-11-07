× Pajama Jam: how you can take action to help collect pajamas for children in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One Christmas, Olivia Tucker and her little brother responded somewhat negatively to getting warm, fuzzy pajamas for Christmas. To teach them a lesson, their Mom Erica decided they would start collecting pajamas for children in need.

That was 10 years ago and now, they are hoping to hit their goal of collecting a total of 10,000 pajamas since they started the program. So far, they have collected more than 8,000 pajamas. This year, Erica said they are focusing on helping homeless children and will be partnering with Virginia Beach Public Schools and other local organizations.

Pajamas donations will be accepted until Dec. 8 at various locations throughout Hampton Roads (listed below).

Olivia said over the years, she’s come to be more volunteer-oriented and loves collecting, sorting and giving out the pajamas.

“For a lot of people you don’t consider pajamas as a big thing they’re just clothes you sleep in. But for kids who don’t get warm fuzzy pajamas, it’s really cool to see them happy when you give them pajamas,” said Olivia.

Drop-off locations include: