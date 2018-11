BRUNSWICK Co., Va. – One woman is dead and another injured after a Tuesday night single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County.

The Virginia State Police responded to the scene of the crash at 6:33 p.m. A 2004 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 634 when the driver ran off the road, spun out and struck a tree.

The driver, 27-year-old Erin Elizabeth Haynes, was killed. 30-year-old Lauren M. Capps, the vehicle’s passenger, was taken to MCV Hospital in Richmond for treatment.