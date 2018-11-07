ODU men’s soccer shuts out New Mexico to advance to C-USA semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion (11-4-2) men’s soccer team knocked off New Mexico (4-12-1) in the C-USA Quarterfinal by a 4-0 final score.

Four different Monarchs contributed goals in Max Wilschrey, Niko Klosterhalfen, Hans Kroschwitz and Sebastien Hauret.

The match remained scoreless through the first 45 minutes of play despite ODU leading in shots 12-2.

“I thought we played well the first half but lacked a bit composure in front of goal and didn’t get that goal I thought we deserved, said head coach Alan Dawson. “The second half we were more composed in front of goal and we got a great goal from Max.”

Scoring in the second half began in the 55th minute when Klosterhalfen sent a pass to Wilschrey from behind his back. Wilschrey took a shot between two Lobo defenders that made it to the back of the net.

Less than one minute later, Klosterhalfen scored off a pass from Deniz Dogan.

Scoring continued in the 75th minute when Wilschrey took a shot that rebounded off the New Mexico goalkeeper to Kroschwitz who knocked it in through the left side of the keeper’s hands. The sophomore scored his first goal of the 2018 season.

Hauret closed out scoring for the Monarchs in the 88th minute off a pass from Luke Campbell.

ODU outshot the Lobos, 28-6. Klosterhalfen took eight shots and Wilschrey took seven to lead the Monarchs in shots.

The victory marked Mertcan Akar’s sixth shutout of the season.