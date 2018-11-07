Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority warns residents of SNAP scam

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority (NRHA) is warning residents of a possible scam going around.

According to the NRHA, a company may be soliciting residents for their SNAP card and PIN number with the promise of free groceries. The NRHA says that the company is not an NRHA program, nor is it a community partner.

The NRHA reminds residents to never share their PIN number with any person or organization. Any suspicious situation asking for a SNAP PIN should be reported to the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.