Norfolk high schooler places 2nd in national safe driving contest

NORFOLK, Va. – A junior at Norview High School took second place in a national safe driving contest.

James McClellan’s video, “Just Think,” placed second in the national Create Real Impact contest, which included entries from students ages 14 to 22 and submissions like works of art, music, writing and video addressing the dangers of distracted driving.

According to a release by California Casualty and Impact Teen Drivers, distracted driving is the number one cause of death in teenagers.

Thousands of entries were received, and $12,000 in educational grants were awarded to students and schools across the nation through the contest.

McClellan received $250 for placing in the contest. He hopes that his video skills can help him get accepted to the University of Southern California’s School of Film when he graduates from Norview.

His winning video is below.