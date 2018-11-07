Newport News man arrested for allegedly choking, stabbing woman inside car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested 68-year-old Lennis McNair in connection with a stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital.

In the early morning hours Tuesday Newport News Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old Newport News woman who was bleeding from several wounds to her face.

After medics transported the woman to the hospital, she told police that she was inside a vehicle with McNair when he began to choke her. At some point during their altercation, the woman said McNair pulled out a knife and began to stab her.

McNair was not initially at the scene, but was located and arrested the same day in the 3800 block of Roanoke Avenue. Warrants were obtained for abduction, strangulation and malicious wounding.