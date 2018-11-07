New Realm Brewing to celebrate Veterans Day with specialty brew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – New Realm Brewing will host a Veterans Day celebration Monday, November 12, saluting the men and women who serve by releasing a specialty brew.

Guests will enjoy a new release Hazy Session IPA, “5 Points of Contact,” named for the training technique taught to all service members who attend Airborne School. The brew incorporates the 2018 Veteran’s Hop Blend, which was hand-selected by a group of veteran-owned breweries spanning the nation.

Veterans and active-duty patrons will receive their first beer for $2 with a military I.D. All proceeds from those sales will go to the UDT Seal Association, as well as $1 from every full-priced pint of “5 Points of Contact” sold.

Additionally, according to New Realm Brewery, the Veteran’s Hop Blend is dedicated to providing a fiscal donation of $3 per pound sold to a new veteran-support organization.

This year’s donation will support the Semper Fi Fund, which provides urgently needed resources and support for post 9/11 combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Barbecue sandwiches will be provided by Malbon Brothers between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. while supplies last.

