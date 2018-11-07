NASA Wallops Flight Facility hosts Navy Field Carrier Landing Practice

The U.S. Navy will conduct a Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) detachment operation at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility during the month of November, according to a release by NASA.

More than 100 Navy personnel and six E-2 aircraft will be deployed to the facility from Naval Air Station Oceana from November 7 to November 30. Their flight schedule is available here.

According to NASA, FCLP is the phase of flight training that precedes carrier landing operations. This training will provide naval aviators critical and required training that simulates at-sea conditions for day and night flight operations aboard a moving aircraft carrier.

The Wallops Flight Facility was chosen due to being a properly-configured ashore airfield.