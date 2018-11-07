Music news from Corey Crockett at MOViN 107-7 on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Music and celebrity news from Corey Crockett from The Danny Show on MOViN 107-7 (Movin1077.com) including the new title track from Ariana Grande's new album, Demi Lavato reaches a milestone, the Spice Girls are going on tour, but there's a catch, and how you can try to get someone to pay your Christmas bills.