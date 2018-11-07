Hungry for Hampton Roads: Brothers Pizza

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- Tucked away in a strip mall in Virginia Beach is a little mom and pop pizza shop started by two brothers with a pizza challenge that can make a grown man cry.

Brothers pizza serves everything from pizza, wings to subs and pastas.

There are two locations on Great Neck Road and Seaboard Road. They are open all week with varying hours, staying open until 3 a.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s.

Owner Brian Blair says everyone is treated like family and they always have a game on for all of the sports fans who stop in.

The challenge is a 24-inch pizza, layered with sauce and a generous portion of their fresh mozzarella. Challengers get to choose their three toppings, but one must be a meat. The challenge must be completed in an hour and you can’t get sick or get up from the table.