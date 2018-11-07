HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The annual open enrollment period is here and now is the time to research your options and sign up for a healthcare plan, or adjust your current one. For some tips, we talk with author and financial advisor Wes Moss. For more information visit www.VisaHealthcare.com.
Health cost savings tips for open enrollment season on Coast Live
-
Malking sense of and maximizing your employee benefits on Coast Live
-
Find out what’s cooking with Tiffani Thiessen on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach City Public Schools announces dual-enrollment numbers rising
-
Fire Safety Week tips for your home on Coast Live
-
HealthCare.gov system hack leaves 75,000 individuals exposed
-
-
TSA Pre-Check ‘pop-up’ enrollment center to set up in Norfolk
-
Understanding options for senior living on Coast Live
-
Smartphone apps to help you stay safe and connected during Hurricane Florence
-
Starbucks opens its first US sign language store in Washington, DC
-
Consumer Reports: What medical debt does to your credit score
-
-
Not exercising worse for your health than smoking, diabetes and heart disease, study reveals
-
Many Virginia Beach lifeguards head back to college, but you’ll still be protected during Labor Day weekend
-
Re-purposing your leftover candy and Halloween decor on Coast Live