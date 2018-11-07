Full Midterm Election results for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

Health cost savings tips for open enrollment season on Coast Live

Posted 1:31 pm, November 7, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The annual open enrollment period is here and now is the time to research your options and sign up for a healthcare plan, or adjust your current one. For some tips, we talk with author and financial advisor Wes Moss. For more information visit www.VisaHealthcare.com.