First Warning Forecast: More Rain On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Much nicer out today with lots of sunshine and little to no cloud cover. Temperatures will reach the 70s which is still above our normal high of 64 but a drop in temperatures compared to the 80s yesterday. Rain chances will stick to 10% through today and the wind is light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday as a stationary front lingers to our south. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly in NC. Highs will drop to near 60 on Thursday, just below normal. Winds will pick up tomorrow, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Our next cold front will move in on Friday, giving us another chance for rain and building in a cool down for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Clouds will clear out Saturday morning but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Expect sunshine and low 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 7th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

1985 Flooding: River Crest 30.76′ at Richmond City Locks

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

