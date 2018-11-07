× First Warning Forecast: A few showers overnight and Thursday morning, better chances Friday

After a mild day, we are in for a much cooler Thursday. Clouds will build in overnight. We could see a few showers, especially for the Albermarle of North Carolina. Keeping a 30 percent chance. Patchy fog is also possible. High pressure will try to keep most of the area dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will be cool and cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day, especially in the morning. We are keeping it at a 30 percent chance. The day won’t be a washout, but it will be rather gloomy. We could see the clouds break up further north on the peninsulas. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. A bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast. Scattered showers possible Thursday night.

Better chances for rain to end the work week. Skies will be overcast with scattered showers. The entire day won’t be wet. Looks like we should get a little break in the afternoon and then the rain will ramp up again around dinnertime. A cold front will cross the area Friday night. Much cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front just in time for the weekend.

The weekend is looking mostly dry minus a lingering shower early Saturday. Skies will clear throughout the day. It will be on the breezy side. Highs in the low and mid 50s. It will be a cold night Saturday. Skies will be clear and winds will calm a bit. We could see a hard freeze. Temperatures will fall into the 30s. Expect a very cold Sunday morning on tap. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be cold with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. This is well-below normal for this time of year.

Rain returns for the start of the work week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible (30%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible, mainly morning. (30%). Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers (40%). Lows in the low 50s. Windy. Winds: NE 10-25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

