Exclusive look at active threat training inside the Norfolk Courthouse

Norfolk, Va. – Guns were drawn inside the Norfolk Courthouse but don’t be alarmed it was just training and the guns were not loaded.

News 3 got an exclusive look tonight on how the new recruits are being taught to protect the public.

Responding to an active threat was the focus of training inside the Norfolk Courthouse Wednesday night.

If a judge was taken hostage, if there was a riot in the jail or if there was a shooter in the courthouse are just a few examples of horrific events that deputies and recruits are training for.

“We are training for an active threat and it could be anything at any time and any place,” said Sgt. Juan Serrano with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team trained the new recruits from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Sgt. Serrano led the training.

“We’re learning the tactics of weapon movement, communication, how to make entry into a hallway or doorways,” said Sgt. Serrano.

The 27 new recruits with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office are expected to graduate next week.

“The basic training on how to move tactfully with other people and have them keep each other safe and ultimately the goal is to eliminate the threat,” said Sgt. Serrano.

He said eliminating the threat means getting the situation under control.

Deadly shooting across the country have more agencies preparing and practicing on how to react.

Deputies could use these skills if there was an active threat in the courthouse or jail.

And many of the deputies work part-time job like security in various businesses and this training could help them in the event of an active threat or shooting.

They said being ready to respond is key and make the public feel safe.