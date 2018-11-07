Driver airlifted to Sentara Norfolk after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he crashed his car into a tree in the 3500 block of Carolina Road Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:02 p.m.

Authorities say the man’s Toyota pick-up truck hit the tree after it ran off the road. He was the only person inside the truck during the crash.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel extricated the man from the truck. The victim was given emergency medical assessment and treatment before a Nightingale airlifted him to Sentara Norfolk with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour after the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.