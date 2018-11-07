Car smashes through Virginia Beach business, one person taken to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local business owner is rebuilding the front of his store after a vehicle smashed through it.

On Tuesday afternoon a person driving a Toyota Corolla seemingly lost control of the vehicle and drove into Your Computer Guy shop.

The business is located on Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach. Owner, David Corley said the person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

He also told News 3 no one inside the store was injured, but there was a lot of damage.

A collision report has been filed.