Wrong ballots sent to Western Branch precinct

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Thousands of people made their way to the ballots to vote Tuesday morning, but those voting at Western Branch Middle School ran into an issue.

Around 6:30 a.m., poll workers told the line of roughly 150 people that the wrong ballots were being used.

This is in the Third Congressional District, and according to the State Board of Elections, 10 to 15 people received ballots for the Fourth Congressional District. It was unaware that something was wrong, until they tried to put the paper ballots into the machines and they did not run through.

Voters were asked to wait 20-30 minutes, or to go back later to vote.

Once registrar sent the correct ballots to the precinct, everything began to operate normally.