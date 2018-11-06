Working to save lives from colon cancer on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The LivOn Foundation was created in honor of Olivia Naples Bostic who, at 37 years old and in the best physical shape of her life, was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Colon Cancer. Through events and community outreach, the organization promotes the early detection of Colon Cancer for those 50 years of age and under (LivONFoundation.org).

Visit OneHourCares.com before December 23rd to vote for a deserving nonprofit. To date, One Hour Cares has now given away more than $96,000 to local non-profit groups.

