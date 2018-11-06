What amendments Virginians and North Carolinians will vote on

HAMPTON ROADS/NE NORTH CAROLINA – While many turn out to vote for the candidates, there are a couple of pieces of state amendments that will be voted on.

Other than voting on senate and house races, Virginians will also be voting on two amendments to the state constitution.

The first of the two proposed amendments would give tax relief to homeowners in flood-prone areas who have made improvements to their homes. The other would grant tax relief to surviving spouses of disabled veterans who have passed away.

For those in the Tar Heels state, there are six issues that North Carolinians will be voting on.

The first one would require a photo i-d at the polls to be able to vote. The second would reduce the cap on income tax rates from 10-percent to 7-percent. A third would strengthen victims’ rights. And the fourth would guarantee the right to hunt and fish.

The fifth would change the way judicial vacancies are filled when they occur between elections and the last would change the way people are appointed to the state elections and ethics board.

