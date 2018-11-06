VHSL football first round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs begin this week. More than 30 schools (32) from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(8) Kellam (5-5) vs. (1) Ocean Lakes (10-0)

(7) Tallwood (6-4) vs. (2) Oscar Smith (9-1)

(6) Landstown (6-4) vs. (3) Woodside (8-2)

(5) Bayside (6-4) vs. (4) Cox (8-2)

Class 5 – Region A

(8) Norview (3-7) vs. (1) Indian River (10-0)

(7) Gloucester (4-6) vs. (2) Salem (8-2)

(6) Warwick (6-4) vs. (3) Maury (9-1)

(5) Kecoughtan (7-3) vs. (4) Nansemond River (7-3)

Class 4 – Region A

(8) Churchland (5-5) vs. (1) Lafayette (9-0)

(7) Smithfield (5-5) vs. (2) Lake Taylor (9-1)

(6) King’s Fork (5-5) vs. (3) Deep Creek (7-3)

(5) Heritage (5-5) vs. (4) Warhill (7-3)

Class 3 – Region A

(8) New Kent (6-4) vs. (1) Phoebus (9-1)

(6) Booker T. Washington (6-4) vs. (3) Norcom (6-4)

(5) Parkview (8-2) vs. (4) York (7-3)

Class 2 – Region A

(6) Nottoway (5-5) vs. (3) Poquoson (7-3)

(7) Arcadia (5-5) vs. (2) Amelia County (9-1)

Class 1 – Region A

(8) Washington & Lee (3-6) vs. (1) Franklin (9-1)

(5) Northampton (8-2) vs. (4) Essex (7-3)