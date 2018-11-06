× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible later today

Warm, windy, and a threat for severe storms… Watch out for widespread, dense fog for your morning drive. Many locations are seeing visibility less than 1 mile. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few glimpses of sun possible. Rain chances will be low for the first half of the day, mainly just drizzle mixed with the fog. A line of showers and storms will move through from NW to SE later this afternoon to evening (4 PM to 8 PM). Strong to severe storms are possible. It will be even warmer today with highs climbing to near 80, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will also crank up today, SW at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph.

The line of showers and storms will move out this evening and clouds will clear out overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 50s tonight and winds will start to relax.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will start to build in late in the day and through the evening. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will drop to near 60 on Thursday.

Our next cold front will move in on Friday, giving us another chance for rain and building in a cool down for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. We will see more sunshine this weekend but highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Fog, PM Storms (60%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Evening Storms (70%), Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 6th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

