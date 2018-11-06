Portsmouth Police investigating deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Stratford St.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. They added that medics on scene pronounced the man dead from the upper body gunshot he received.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police have also not released any suspect information.

The Portsmouth Police Department will be conducting an R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk within the community, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

