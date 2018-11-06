North Carolina ballot machines experience problems due to humidity

WAKE Co., N.C – On Tuesday morning, the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement received reports that ballots could not be fed through the tabulators in some precincts in Wake County.

Reports from county elections offices indicated the issue was caused by high humidity levels.

Official say when ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in “emergency bins” and will be tabulated as soon as possible.

The State Board ensures voters that procedures are taken place for these types of events and all ballots will be counted.

The voting areas are now being kept as cool and dry as possible.

After the election, the State Board conducts a series of post-election audits. The audit compares the number of authorization-to-vote forms signed by voters with the number of ballots tabulated at each location.

This audit ensures that the number of voters presented to vote matches the number of ballots counted.