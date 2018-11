NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are searching for the men wanted for an attempted burglary.

The burglary occurred at the Jr. Market on Ocean View Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on October 30.

#CrimeAlert #NPDNews. Earn cash by helping #NorfolkPD catch the men wanted for an attempted burglary at the Jr. Market on Ocean View Ave. #submitAtip at @nfvacrimeline or https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 pic.twitter.com/jQAG5zxaC1 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 6, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.