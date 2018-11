NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department need help identifying an unidentified woman.

Officials say the woman used a false ID to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from a bank account that did not belong to her.

If you recognize this woman or have any information that can assist detectives with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/1151.