Newport News man pleads guilty to possessing a firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 8, Newport News Police tried to pull over a vehicle for failing to signal when the vehicle did not stop and continued driving towards 23rd Street. Shortly after, officers saw the car in the 1100 block of 23rd Street.

The passenger, identified as 44-year-old Kenneth Pressley, got out of the car and ran behind a house.

An officer chased Pressley behind the house. Pressley was bent over at the waist in the backyard when he fired a shot into the ground.

He did not shoot at the officer or anyone else during the incident.

After Pressley was taken into custody, officers recovered a Glock 23 .40 caliber firearm, containing 12 rounds of ammunition, as well as the bullet Pressley discharged on scene.

Pressley was previously convicted of two counts of attempted malicious wounding, malicious discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pressley pleaded guilty on Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on February 15, 2019.