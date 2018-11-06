New York man sentenced for drug and gun conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. – In April, 40-year-old, Shannon Poulson was indicted for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, unlicensed dealing of firearms, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and other related charges.

Court records stated Poulson was accused of buying heroin from sources in New York City and trafficking the drugs down to Hampton Roads.

He was also accused of selling methamphetamine to drug dealers in this region, according to court documents.

Court documents state that part of the conspiracy was for Poulson to traffic heroin for guns in Hampton Roads, then travel to New York City and sell the firearms.

He was accused of selling guns, even though he is not a licensed dealer.

Today, Poulson has been sentenced for 20 years in prison for a long-term, methamphetamine and gun-running conspiracy.