In first men’s hoops meeting since 1982, ODU opens season with win vs. Navy

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (1-and-0) defeated Navy (0-and-1) by a 67-44 score on Tuesday night in the 2018-19 regular season opener at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. It was the first meeting between the two programs since 1982.

Ahmad Caver poured in a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. B.J. Stith followed with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Also in double-figures for ODU was Xavier Green, who finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. A total of 12 Monarchs checked into Tuesday’s ballgame.

For the game, ODU held Navy to 25.0% (14-56) shooting from the floor and 23.8% (5-21) from three-point range. For the contest, the Monarchs held advantages for points off turnovers (12-0), points in the paint (23-14), fast break points (11-2) and blocks (8-1).

The Midshipmen opened the second half on a 17-5 run, cutting their deficit to three, 40-37, with 9:45 remaining in regulation. The Monarchs would end the contest on a 27-7 run to ultimately claim a 23 points victory at the Ted on Tuesday night.

With 6:41 to play in the opening half, the score remained tied, 14-14. The Monarchs closed the first half on a 21-6 run to claim a 15-point lead at the half, 35-20. Caver led all scorers with 17, while Marquis Godwin hauled down a team-high six rebounds. Stith dished out a half-high four assists and Dajour Dickens blocked a half-high three shots.

Old Dominion will return to action on Friday, Nov. 9 for its first road contest of the season at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pa. for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Friday night’s contest will air on ESPN+. Saint Joseph’s was picked to finish second in the A10 Preseason Poll.