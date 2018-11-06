Hungry for Hampton Roads: The Dirty Buffalo Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Only two people have walked away from the table victorious after taking on the dirty challenge at the dirty buffalo.

The Dirty Buffalo is a local favorite offering wings, subs & "dirty" plates stacked with meats and sides.

The owner is an ODU alum from Rochester New York, the Dirty Buffalo was his way of bringing both world together.

There are two locations in Norfolk, one off Colley Avenue and the other off East Little Creek Road.

The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday 11am to 11pm except on Friday and Saturday when they welcome patrons until 12am.

67 people have attempted the challenge and only two people have beat it.

The challenge is five pounds of food, which must be devoured in 45 minutes.

The challenge is one 7 oz burger with a slice of cheese, one and a half pounds of homemade mac and cheese, one pound of homefries, 10oz of pulled pork, two hot dogs without the buns, two chicken tenders tossed in sauce and 2 slices of thick white bread.

The rules are simple you have to eat the entire meal in 45 minutes, you can't get sick and you can't leave the table.

You can only take on the challenge one time a year during The Dirty Buff fest. This year's fest will take place in either May or June.