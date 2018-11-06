Free flu shot clinic to be held in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Flu season is approaching!

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health nurses and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps volunteer nurses will administer free flu shots on November 14.

The clinic will be held at the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health office located at 4452 Corporation Lane from 4-7 p.m.

Adults and children ages 3 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Parents of children ages 3-8 should bring a copy of immunization record if available.

Up to 400 doses are available and individuals will receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.