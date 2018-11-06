× First Warning Forecast: Severe Storms Possible Tonight

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A rough start to the day but we are getting a little break of some sunshine this afternoon before storms roll in. By late afternoon/early evening a cold front will be moving through the area bringing a strong line of storms. We do have the ingredients for scattered severe storms with our biggest threat being damaging straight line wind and a chance for a tornado. Rain will linger for parts of northeastern North Carolina overnight and finally clear out by morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s low 80s. Wind will also pick up from the south at 10-15 mph gusting to 25+ at times.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will start to build in late in the day and through the evening. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will drop to near 60 on Thursday.

Our next cold front will move in on Friday, giving us another chance for rain and building in a cool down for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. We will see more sunshine this weekend but highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Evening Storms (70%), Clearing Overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 6th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

