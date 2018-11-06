Midterm Elections: Virginia and North Carolina polls are open

Fall health advice on Coast Live

Posted 8:05 am, November 6, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -   Licensed and registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Sylvia Klinger shares some advice for maintaining good nutrition and sleeping habits to keep your body healthy in the short days and crisp air of Fall. To learn more visit betterstuffforlife.com.