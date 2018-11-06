HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Licensed and registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Sylvia Klinger shares some advice for maintaining good nutrition and sleeping habits to keep your body healthy in the short days and crisp air of Fall. To learn more visit betterstuffforlife.com.
Fall health advice on Coast Live
-
Fall travel tips on Coast Live
-
Back to school healthy eating ideas on Coast Live
-
Recognizing signs of depression in children
-
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reminds drivers to be careful of deer
-
81-year-old runner breaks records, but says ‘the best is yet to come’
-
-
Healthy Aging Week advice for seniors on Coast Live
-
A race car driver and mom shares advice for a fall car checkup on Coast Live
-
Healthy meal planning made easy that will help save money on Coast Live
-
Avoid the ‘back-to-school plague’ of flu and cold
-
Fraud watch warnings and tips for protecting yourself on Coast Live
-
-
Preventing pancreatic cancer, the third leading cause of cancer death
-
Some surprising ways Halloween can be scary for our pets on Coast Live
-
Local family farm in Virginia Beach talks pumpkin patch and other Fall activities