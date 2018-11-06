Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a teen who went missing Tuesday.

Authorities say 14-year-old Riley Jackson Stokes was reported missing from the 300 block of East Church Street around 3:45 p.m.

Stokes is described as a white male who is 5’6″ tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “G Unit” on the front, khaki shorts and white Jordan sneakers.

Police say Stokes currently lives in the Edenton, North Carolina, area but has ties to the Outer Banks.

Anyone who has seen Stokes or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or dial 911.

Download the News 3 app for updates.