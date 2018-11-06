Deals in the area on Election Day

WTKR – While you may have to do your civic duty for it, many places locally and nationally are offering deals on election day.

Below are deals that you can take advantage of:

Smartmouth Beer: Tonight is their first sushi night with Aloha Snacks VB, and when you show with your “I VOTED” sticker, they will take 20% off your beer tab. Tasting room opens at 4pm, sushi service brings at 5pm.

UBER: $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order).

Make sure you have the most recent version of the Uber app. Enter the promotional code VOTE2018 in your app. (Tap Menu > Payment > Add Promo Code)

Lyft: All Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Get your promotional code here.

Zip Car: Reserve & drive a Zipcar on election night (between 6-10 p.m.) and get a $20 driving credit for a future trip.

O’Connors Brewery: After you make it to the polls today, come into the taproom anytime between 3pm – 9pm and get 20% OFF your tab!