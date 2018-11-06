Colonial Williamsburg celebrates Veterans Day weekend with special discounts

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg is honoring American Military service members for Veterans Day weekend.

All active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, retirees and their dependents can enjoy a free, single day admission into Colonial Williamsburg November 9-12.

The “Honoring Service to America” complimentary ticket program was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation, the mission of which is to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.

The program has distributed more than 31,000 tickets to members of the military and their family members since 2014.

“The Home Depot Foundation is thrilled to provide this opportunity for military members and their families to experience Colonial Williamsburgs Historic Area and Art Museums. We can think of no better place than Colonial Williamsburg for them to visit during Veterans Day weekend, as our nation comes together to reflect upon, celebrate and honor the service and sacrifices of our military,” said John E. Ellington, director of finance and grants administration for the Home Depot Foundation.

On Sunday, November 11, the foundation will observe Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the armistice ending World War I with special military-themed programs including a veterans’ parade and a ceremony honoring fallen service members.

“The Home Depot Foundation’s support for the Honoring Service to America program has been incredibly generous, and we are grateful to them for making free admission for military families possible. Colonial Williamsburg is proud to welcome military families this Veterans Day weekend and every day of the year,” said Elisabeth Reiss, wife of Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Mitchell B. Reiss and leader of the Foundation’s military outreach initiative.

Free Honoring Service to America admission tickets are available year-round to active duty service members, reservists and National Guard members. Colonial Williamsburg also offers military discounts on Colonial Williamsburg hotels, dining, retail, golf and spa.

Free Honoring Service to America tickets are available at all onsite ticket locations with proper ID.

