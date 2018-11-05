USNS Comfort carries out Enduring Promise medical mission in Ecuador & Peru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 11-week medical support mission to Central and South America is due in part to pressure on national medical systems in several countries due to migrants fleeing from Venezuela.

The first stop was in Ecuador, where the Comfort treated more than 4,000 patients over the course of five days. That included 2,500 patients, 1,100 optometry patients, and 450 dental patients.

They also performed 81 surgeries while in Ecuador.

“The people of Ecuador helped to make this a truly remarkable and rewarding experience for the Comfort team,” said Captain William Shafley, commander, Task Force 49, in a Navy news release. “We have worked diligently this last week with our partners, the government of Ecuador, to provide quality healthcare to as many people as possible.”

After leaving Ecuador, the Comfort headed to their second stop in Paita, Peru.

“We have an incredibly robust team with a wide ranging portfolio of medical service offerings,” said Captain Kevin Buckley, commanding officer, Medical Treatment Facility aboard Comfort in a statement. “While Comfort is here in Paita this week, medical units will provide preventative medicine treatments, optometry, dermatology, women’s health, adult medicine, pediatrics, and dental and surgical screenings to thousands of patients. Our medical team is organized, ready and always eager to help others in need.”

Enduring Promise also has stops planned in Colombia and Honduras.

The Comfort is expected to return to Hampton Roads before Christmas.