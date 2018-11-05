Three arrested for fleeing police in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in Norfolk around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to officials, a police officer attempted to pull a vehicle over at the intersection of Providence Road & Sparrow Road for license plates that were not listed on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The vehicle refused to stop and the police pursuit continued into Norfolk. The pursuit ended in the 3000 block of Dayton Court around 1:00 a.m.

Three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and charges are pending.