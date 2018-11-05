Three arrested after Chesapeake vehicle pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit in the city that ended in Norfolk.

According to officials, Chesapeake Police tried to conduct a traffic stop in the intersection of Providence Road and Sparrow Road when the vehicle had license plates that were not on file with the DMV.

Police say the pursuit led ended in the 3000 block of Dayton Court of Norfolk around 1 a.m.

All three occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident, and criminal charges are pending.